Taylor Swift Now The First Female Musician With 100 Million Monthly Spotify Listeners

Taylor Swift recently made even more history by becoming the first female artist in history to have 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Swift is sitting pretty at the top of the top just behind The Weekend who has 110 million listeners on Spotify. This is a huge milestone for Swift herself and women in music; congrats Taylor Swift!

NME states, “Announcing Swift’s new milestone, Spotify wrote on social media: ‘Queen behavior. On August 29th, Taylor Swift became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners.’”

The spike in monthly listeners may be due to the upcoming album Swift is set to release in October of this year. This album is to be a rerecorded version of 1989 called 1989 (Taylor’s version) and is set to release on the ninth anniversary of the original album, October 27, 2023. This upcoming album has brought many people to re-listen to the older 1989 album in anticipation and could be what put her over 100 million on Spotify.

NME writes “Since its announcement, streams of the original album have seen a huge spike. Writing on social media, Swift called the album her ‘most FAVORITE re-record [she’s] ever done’ while teasing five ‘insane’ ‘From The Vault’ tracks that are yet to be announced. ‘I can’t believe they were ever left behind,’ she said. ‘But not for long!’”