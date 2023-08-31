Kylie Minogue Shares Exhilarating New Single “Tension”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 31st, 2023 - 2:36 PM

Artist Kylie Minogue has released “Tension,” which is the title track and second single from the artist’s upcoming album Tension out on September 22 by BMG. The album is full of pleasure seeking, seize the moment and joyful pop tunes.

“Tension” follows the global, viral sensation “Padam Padam,” which has quickly found its way into slang across the world as a greeting, exclamation, verb, noun and adjective. Also there have been calls for “Padam” to be added to the dictionary.

“Tension” is set to be another dance floor smash and it is written by Minogue with long term collaborators Biff Stannard, Duck Blackwell, Kamille, Anya Jones and Jon Green.

The track is full of euphoric abandon and is the natural successor to the “Padam Padam” throne. The video is directed by longtime collaborator Sophie Muller and it will be released on Friday, September 1 at 7 a.m. EST. The video sees Minogue take several different guises in a retro-future alternate reality.

As a whole, “Tension”’ is a great tune by how the instrumentation sizzles the atmosphere with catchy dance vibes that sizzles the air with electronic pop sound while while the vocal performance serenades the ears with harmonic vocal tones.