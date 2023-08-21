Lana Del Rey Announces Fall 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard August 21st, 2023 - 2:08 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to pitchfork.com, artist Lana Del Rey has announced she will be touring the U.S. starting in September. Things kicks off in Franklin before the tour stops in Dallas, West Palm Beach, Brandon, Columbia, Charleston and other cities.

Tickets for the general public will start on August 15 through ticketmaster.com. Fans who want to ensure they have tickets ahead of time can purchase the tickets Vivid Seats before tickets are officially on sale.

Vivid Seats is a secondary market ticketing platform where prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. Also the ticketing company have a 100% buyer guarantee that states people’s transaction will be safe, secure and will be delivered before the event.

When Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd came out in March, Del Rey released a video for “Candy Necklace” with its guest vocalist Jon Batiste and “Say Yes to Heaven.” After the release of both songs, the singer released some tracks with her father Rob Grant, who released an album out in June.

Lana Del Rey Tour Dates

9-14 Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

9-17 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9-19 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

9-21 Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

9-23 West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre

9-25 Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

9-27 Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

9-29 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

10-1 Columbia, Maryland – Merriweather Post Pavilion (All Things Go Music Festival)

10-3 Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

10-5 Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum