Taylor Swift Announces 1989 (Taylor’s Version) For October 2023 Release

Home News James Reed August 10th, 2023 - 1:16 PM

On August 9, Taylor Swift has announced 1989 (Taylor’s Version). The re-recorded album will drop on October 27th — nine years to the day of the original release. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is up for pre-order on Swift’s website, with multiple different configurations available. The track list promises five unreleased songs from The Vault.

“The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th,” Swift said in a statement posted to Twitter. “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the five From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

The initial announcement was made at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles during Swift’s final stop on this leg of the “Eras Tour.” Throughout the set, Swift teased the forthcoming announcement with a variety of new, blue outfits. But the big moment came after the 1989 portion of the set, when Swift thanked her fans for making the first leg of the tour so special, and finally announced 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be available in digital, and on cassette, CD, and a special light blue vinyl. She’s also offering four different deluxe versions of the CD, which each come in different colors: crystal skies blue, rose garden pink, aquamarine green, and sunrise boulevard yellow. Pre-orders are ongoing.

The original 1989 remains one of Swift’s most popular and beloved albums to date, and included hits like “Bad Blood,” “Shake It Off,” and “Blank Space.” Last month, Swift shared Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which featured new collaborations from Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy. In 2021, she shared Red (Taylor’s Version). Now, with the upcoming release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the only records remaining before she can reclaim her catalog are her self-titled debut and 2017’s reputation.

Meanwhile, the first leg of the US “Eras Tour” is over, but the impressive stage show will continue on, picking up later this month in Mexico. Check out the full list to all of Swift’s upcoming dates, and grab your tickets here.