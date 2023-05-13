Kylie Minogue Announces New Album Tension for September 2023 Release

Home News Simon Li May 13th, 2023 - 12:36 PM

According to Pitchfork, the Australian star Kylie Minogue has just announced her new album Tension, as a follow-up to her album Disco in 2020. Produced in collaboration with Richard “Biff” Stannard as well as Duck Blackwell, Minogue’s Tension would be released in September 22, while its opening song, “Padam Padam” will be released soon, before the full album does.

“Unlike my last two albums,” Minogue says during a press release, there is a set “theme” of “finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song.” She remarked that she “started this album with an open mind and a blank page,” putting emphasis on the individuality and freedom of each song, and presenting it as a mix of “personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”

Below is the full track list of Kylie Minogue’s Tension:

01 Padam Padam

02 Hold on to Now

03 Things We Do for Love

04 Tension

05 One More Time

06 You Still Get Me High

07 Hands

08 Green Light

09 Vegas High

10 10 Out of 10

11 Story