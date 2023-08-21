Blur Shares Mellow New Single “Sticks And Stones”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 21st, 2023 - 3:10 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to stereogum.com, back in July rock band Blur released their album The Ballad Of Darren and a few days later the band dropped a deluxe edition of the album with two bonus tracks.

And now, Blur have shared a bonus track from the Japanese edition of The Ballad Of Darren called “Sticks And Stones.” As a whole, the song is great by how the instrumentation sizzles the air with killer sound while the vocal performance from guitarist Graham Coxon serenades the ears with powerful vocal tones.

Also “Sticks And Stones” a bit harder than the band’s previous single “Coffee & TV’ because it ventures into some enjoyable psychedelic vibes while Coxon sings the lyrics: “It’s written over my face/ No sleep zone/ Open up my suitcase/ Sticks and stones.”