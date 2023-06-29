Blur Release Their Second Single “St. Charles Square” From Upcoming Album ‘The Ballad of Darren’

Home News Cait Stoddard June 29th, 2023 - 4:24 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to beatsperminute.com, rock band Blur have shared “St. Charles Square,” which is the latest single from the band’s upcoming album The Ballad Of Darren. Band member Damon Albarn has mentioned that the song “is a place where the ghosts of monsters can be found.”

According to nme.com, “St. Charles Square” captures Blur using the same “discordant art-pop swagger” as seen in the band’s earlier music, while Albarn wails out the chorus“Cause there’s something down here, and it’s living under the floorboards.”

Also the chorus is described as being “encircled by backing vocals that compound the sense of encroaching peril”, alongside the intriguing guitar playing from longtime band member Graham Coxon.

Although today marks the first time that the song has been officially released by the band, the members have already performed the song live and the band have played the tune at multiple shows in recent weeks.

