Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Cover Sinead O’Connor’s “Mandinka” as Tribute to an Icon

Cait Stoddard July 31st, 2023 - 12:52 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to pitchfork.com, during their concert on July 29, the Foo Fighters brought out artist Alanis Morissette perform a tribute to the late Sinéad O’Connor. The Foo Fighters and Morissette played the song “Mandinka,” which is from O’Connor’s 1987 debut album The Lion and the Cobra.

This was not the first time Morissette has shared a stage with Dave Grohl because the artist performed with the Foo Fighters during the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts last year. And before Hawkins became a member of the Foo Fighters, he was the drummer in Morissette’s band.

The performance at Fuji Rock was one of several many tributes from the music world to O’Connor. Following news of the singer’s death, artists including Kate Bush, ANOHNI, Perfume Genius, Massive Attack, Tori Amos, Tegan and Sara, U2, Flea, Chuck D and more payed their respects to O’Conner through social media and music.