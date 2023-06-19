Foo Fighters Debut New 10-Minute Song “Teacher” At Recent Concert

Home News Cait Stoddard June 19th, 2023 - 3:43 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to consequence.net, The Foo Fighter’s latest album But Here We Are is the band’s first album since the passing of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins. During a show in Arkansas The Foo Fighter’s debuted the song “The Teacher,” which is a 10 minute song that serves as one of the record’s most important moments.

“The Teacher” is likely inspired by Dave Grohl’s mother Virginia, a longtime schoolteacher who also passed away last year. “You showed me how to breathe, never showed me how to say goodbye.” Grohl sings.

The Foo Fighter’s tour is an family affair because on the track’s live debut is Grohl’s 17 year old daughter Violet, who sings on But Here We Are and has been touring with the band as a backing vocalist.

“The Teacher” starts with mysterious keyboard playing before the band kicks into one of their most vein jolting riffs in years. Throughout the composition, the music keeps changing because the instrumentation becomes louder through each motion. Foo Fighters’s 2023 tour continues through this summer with stops in Bonnaroo, Outside Lands and Ohana Festival.