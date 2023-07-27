Police Says Sinead O’Connor’s Death is Not Suspicious

Home News James Reed July 27th, 2023 - 12:04 PM

Sinead O’Connor was found dead at her London flat on Wednesday and her death is not being treated as suspicious, according to a statement released by Metropolitan Police.

O’Connor, 56, was found silent shortly after 11:00 a.m. local time and was confirmed dead at the scene. A coroner will determine the exact cause of death, but it will be several weeks before a final report is given.

O’Connor’s family shared the news of her death in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

On July 11, in her last public statement on Facebook, O’Connor informed fans that she had recently moved back to London after 23 years and was “very happy to be home,” adding that she was finishing an album slated for release next year and plotting a world tour, including stops in the U.S., Europe, New Zealand and Australia. At press time no additional information was available on the album.

O’Connor’s management confirmed the album and tour news in a post on Thursday, adding that they were also “considering opportunities in relation to a movie of her book (the 2021 memoir Rememberings] … wonderful plans were afoot at this time.”

Additionally, People reported that in a July 17 message from her now-deleted Twitter (né “X”) account O’Connor mourned the 2022 death of her late son Shane, 17, who went missing in January of that year; O’Connor revealed several days later that Shane had died by suicide. “Been living as undead night creature since,” O’Connor reportedly wrote in the tweet. “He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

In light of O’Connor’s death, several musicians and public figures have shared tributes honoring the Irish singer and her legacy. However, Morrissey says many of the tributes are “insulting” and “disingenuous.”

