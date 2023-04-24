U2 Creates New Experience with U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere’ in Las Vegas Shows

Home News Cait Stoddard April 24th, 2023 - 2:54 PM

Today Sphere Entertainment Co. and Live Nation have announced dates for U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, which is a first of its kind live music experience which will see U2 launch the world’s most cutting-edge venue, Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

The news follows the long awaited confirmation of dates comes after U2 dropped the ultimate sneak peek with a Super Bowl commercial back in February, which let fans know that the band will return to the stage later this year for a special run of shows marking the band’s first live outing in four years.

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere is the band’s latest ambitious creative project and will see them work once again with longtime U2 creative collaborator and show director Willie Williams.

The event follows the massive success of the band’s acclaimed Joshua Tree 30 Anniversary Stadium Tour which, was seen by over 3.2 million fans worldwide and U2’s 2018 eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Indoor Tour which performed to a combined audience of 1 million across Europe and North America.

In the press release Bono, The Edge and Adam discuss about their upcoming residency in Las Vegas.

“U2 hasn’t played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again. And what a unique stage they’re building for us out there in the desert… We’re the right band, ACHTUNG BABY the right album, and Sphere the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level… That’s what U2’s been trying to do all along with our satellite stages and video installations, most memorably on the ZOO TV Tour, which ended in Tokyo 30 years ago this Fall.”

Edge adds: “The beauty of Sphere is not only the ground-breaking technology that will make it so unique, with the world’s most advanced audio system, integrated into a structure which is designed with sound quality as a priority; it’s also the possibilities around immersive experience in real and imaginary landscapes. In short, it’s a canvas of an unparalleled scale and image resolution and a once-in-a-generation opportunity. We all thought about it and decided we’d be mad not to accept the invitation.”

U2.com subscribers will have first access to tickets through Ticketmaster Request, open now until this Wednesday at 10am ET. During this period, U2.com subscribers can sign into their Ticketmaster account, pick up to three shows and rank in order of preference, request up to four tickets and select the type of tickets preferred.

To complete their request, fans will enter payment details and will only be charged if the request can be fulfilled. Requests will only be fulfilled for up to one show and up to four tickets. Fans will be notified via email of their request status, and if fulfilled will be provided a link to claim their tickets.

If any tickets remain, they will be sold during a general on sale starting this Friday at 10am through Ticketmaster.com. On sale times will vary, check the Ticketmaster listing for more information.

In an effort to help minimize resale and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, GA floor tickets for U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere will be restricted from transfer. The tickets may only be resold at the original purchase price.

Fans will still have protection against unforeseen circumstances. Those who purchase tickets and are no longer able to attend their show will be able to sell their tickets at the price they paid using the Ticketmaster Face Value Exchange. More information on how the Ticketmaster Exchange works is available here.

At each U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere performance, 50 tickets to experience the show from an exclusive VIP riser will be made available for purchase benefitting (RED), the organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS and the injustices that enable pandemics to thrive.

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere Dates