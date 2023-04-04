Format Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring LCD Soundsystem, Modest Mouse, Alanis Morissette and More

The Format Festival is returning for its sophomore year, building on the foundation laid down by last year’s multi-day extravaganza. This time around, the three-day festival will feature headliners such as the talented Alanis Morissette, the mesmerizing LCD Soundsystem, and the soulful Leon Bridges.

According to to the Brooklyn Vegan, the festival’s exact location remains a mystery, but it’s confirmed that it will take place amidst the captivating Ozark Mountains of Bentonville, Arkansas. LCD Soundsystem will dominate the festival on the 22nd of September, while Alanis Morissette will grace the stage on the 23rd. Finally, Leon Bridges will conclude the event on the 24th.

The jam-packed lineup features a host of high-profile acts, from the iconic Modest Mouse to the effervescent Poolside, and the introspective Tash Sultana. Moreover, attendees will witness performances from Little Simz, Channel Tres, Kari Faux, Madeline Edwards, Serpentwithfeet, and Sudan Archives.

The festival is marketed as a multidisciplinary experience, blending music, visual, and performance arts. As a result, guests can expect to see striking exhibits such as the Guerrilla Girls, JR’s Inside Out Project, and Kameelah Janan Rasheed. This year’s festival promises to be even more unforgettable than the last. Like before, the activities will be spread across main and small outdoor stages. However, there will be some brand-new, unconventional venues for intimate performances, such as forest enclaves, pavilions, barns, and speakeasies.

The 2023 Format lineup also features Jamie xx, Little Simz, Digable Planents, Kari Faux, Ouri, and more on Friday; Modest Mouse, Paul Cauthen, The Pharcyde, Nikki Lane, Sudan Archives, Museum of Love, Sofia Kourtesis, and more on Saturday; and Channel Tres, serpentwithfeet (presenting Heart of Brick, a live theatrical dance show), Classixx, and more on Sunday.

The presale for Format Festival 2023 is slated for Thursday, April 6th, at 10 am Central Time. For more information and tickets visit: https://www.format-festival.com/tickets