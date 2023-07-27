The Late Sinead O’Connor’s Manager Says Singer Was Completing New Album and Plotting World Tour at Time of Death

Home News Cait Stoddard July 27th, 2023 - 1:08 PM

According to billboard.com, two weeks before her death artist Sinead O’Connor told her fans that she was working on her 11 studio album and thinking about doing a world tour in support of the untitled project.

On July 11 O’Connor went on Facebook to tell her fans that she recently moved back to London after 23 years and was “very happy to be home.” The artist also mentioned that she was finishing an album that was going to be released next year along with a world tour.

“Hi All, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence. Very happy to be home : ) Soon finishing my album. Release early next year : ) Hopefully Touring Australia and New Zealand toward end 2024. Europe, USA and other territories beginning early 2025 : ).”