Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” Has Reached 1 Billion Streams On Spotify

According to Consequence, Kate Bush’s hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” has just reached 1 billion streams on Spotify. The famous 1985 song, climbed the charts and reached newfound fame when it was placed into the soundtrack of season 4 of the hit sci-fi show Stranger Things. Since then she has even been placed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The song has been covered by many famous singers including Halsey, Tori Amos, and My Morning Jacket.

Kate Bush, who is famously reclusive, publicly thanked fans for helping her achieve this amazing feat, saying “Thank you so much for sending this song on such an impossibly astonishing journey. I’m blown away.” She celebrated the tremendous achievement and expressed her gratitude. She even expressed her grace towards each individual fan by beautifully claiming “I have an image of a river that suddenly floods and becomes many, many tributaries — a billion streams — on their way to the sea. Each one of these streams is one of you.” Kate Bush has been blown away by the renewed passion that fans have for the song, she was even planning on reissuing “Running Up That Hill” as a CD single and has broken several Guinness World Records with the brilliant song.