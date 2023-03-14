Oceans Calling Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring The Lumineers, Alanis Morissette, Jack Johnson and More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 14th, 2023 - 4:12 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today the Oceans Calling Festival have announced this years lineup which features headliners John Mayer, The Lumineers, Jack Johnson and Alanis Morissette.The event will take place September 29 – October 1 at Ocean City Inlet Beach.

Acclaimed chefs Robert Irvine and Amanda Freitag will present cooking demos that celebrate the region hosted by actor and epicurean Jason Biggs. Also fans will be offered concessions throughout the fest from local food vendors.

Additionally, the iconic Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, located inside the festival grounds, will be fully operational for festival goers, as admission will be included within each Oceans Calling Festival ticket purchase, creating a one-of-a-kind experience.

Also performing will be Slightly Stoopid, Third Eye Blind, O.A.R., Toad The Wet Sprocket, Incubus, Sheryl Crow, Jimmy Eat World, White Reaper, Gin Blossoms and more.

Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, The Wallflowers, Grace Potter, The Driver Era, G. Love And Special Sauce, Robert Randolph Band and other will be performing as well.

Ticket types include 1-Day, 3-Day, GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets with layaway payment plans start at $20 down. Premium ticket experiences begin with GA+ which offers fans a private lounge with seating, air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary water and a full-service bar for purchase.

VIP tickets deliver prime viewing at two stages including elevated sightlines at the Main Stage, along with air-conditioned restrooms, full-service bar for purchase at two Lounges, complimentary water, a dedicated entry lane, and more.

Platinum tickets bring the luxury with front-of-stage viewing areas at all stages, complimentary all-day dining and full-service bars, access to two Platinum Lounges with relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms plus all the amenities of VIP, GA+ and GA.

For the full list of details visit www.oceanscallingfestival.com/ tickets.