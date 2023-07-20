Paramore Brings Out Billie Eilish to Perform “All I Wanted”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 20th, 2023 - 1:13 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to consequence.net, on July 19 rock band Paramore were joined on stage by artist Billie Eilish during their concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

Paramore’s lead singer Hayley Williams and Eilish have previously shared the stage at Coachella last year when Williams made a surprise appearance to sing the song “Misery Business.”

Eilish returned the favor on July 19 by joining Paramore for a performance of the tune “All I Wanted” from the band’s 2009 album brand new eyes.

To help capture the moment, an audience member went on Twitter to post the following footage.

billie eilish performing All I Wanted with paramore ♥️ pic.twitter.com/rGjgkhekCH — jen (@YELYAHG00N) July 20, 2023

Williams has become a mentor for Eilish, who is still just 21 years old and in the following statement Williams shares how she and Eilish became friends.

”The first thing I experienced or I witnessed of her was ‘When the Party’s Over,’ that video. And then I watched an interview with her, and I felt like there was something inside of me that was watching me — slash us — as teenagers doing interviews and navigating this world.” said Williams

Paramore are currently on their second leg of a North American tour in support of their latest album This Is Why. Next year, the band will be opening for Taylor Swift when The Eras Tour goes to Europe. As for Eilish, she has recently released a new single called “What Was I Made For?” for the Barbie soundtrack.