According to consequence.net, artist Taylor Swift is making history because The Eras Tour is expected to generate $4.6 billion in consumer spending in the U.S.

According to a report from the research firm QuestionPro, fans have spent more than an average of $1,300 to attend the tour, including travel accommodations and clothing. in addition to spending a gross total of $11 million to $12 million in ticket sales per concert.

Also there is evidence of this in Chicago, where the city’s average hotel occupancy rates hit 96.8% during Swift’s three-night stint there, which sets an all-time record. But Swift‘s effectiveness has uncreased local economies across the nation.

This past March, Swift’s two concerts in Las Vegas brought the city back to pre-pandemic levels of tourism, while cities including Atlanta and Boston have reported a spike in hotel bookings and other tourism-related expenses.

Unfortunately, the demand for The Eras Tour has prompted some brutal side effects as well. Aside from the Ticketmaster issue last Fall, Brazilian fans were reportedly violently harassed by scalpers while trying to buy tickets in-person in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The Eras Tour is set to visit Pittsburgh, Minneapolis and Cincinnati through the end of the month. In July, Swift will play shows in Kansas City, Denver, Seattle and Santa Clara, before wrapping up the North American leg of the tour with five shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in early August. Then then the tour will then head to Mexico City, Buenos Aireas, Rio de Janeiro, and Sao Paulo later in the year.