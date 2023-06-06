Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar Release New Surprise Single, “The Hillbillies”

Home News Jaden Johnson June 6th, 2023 - 7:21 AM

Photo: Sharon Alagna

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar release the surprise song, “The Hillbillies”, as well as releasing a fun, candidly shot VHS music video. The video features outtakes and the behind the scenes of the cousin duo’s time on tour together, even featuring a cameo of Tyler, the Creator through the video.

Produced by New York producer, Evilgiane, the song samples Bon Iver’s “PDLIF” into a lush and bouncy Jersey club inspired beat. The song is a playful brag sheet of the rapper’s accomplishments and plushy lifestyles with Lamar opening the song with the speech, “And I’m best-dressed, movin’ forward, yeah Tiny Taz Arn’, yeah, all that, Compton cowboy, all that/ Yeah, big protein (And you w—, and you w—)One-hundred and fifty grams of protein (Uh)/Y’all gotta stop playin’, bro, I swear, bro”

The video was directed by Neal Farmer, who has worked with Lamar in the past as well as Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, and Saweetie. The video goes through the mall, a private jet, and the Dodgers stadium with the duo having fun in their own world along with the cameo of Tyler, the Creator.

