Global Citizen Announces 2023 Power Our Planet: Live in Paris Festival Lineup Featuring Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz, Jon Batiste and More

Global Citizen has announced a three-hour event taking place on Thursday, June 22. Power Our Planet: Live in Paris will feature assets from Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Lenny Kravitz, Jon Batiste, Ben Harper, Finneas, and Mosimann. The festival will take place in the city’s Champ de Mars, which is located at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. The free, ticketed event is being held to encourage financing from world leaders and the private sector for developing countries to fight climate change and poverty.

Power Our Planet: Live in Paris will be supported by Live Nation. The festival will be livestreamed globally across Global Citizen’s platforms on June 22. Amazon will also host the livestream via Amazon Music on Twitch.

In 2020, Lenny Kravitz joined Global Citizen to support the Just Vote campaign. In April 2020, Billie Eilish joined Global Citizen’s event One World: Together at Home and supported the Just Vote campaign as well. H.E.R. joined Global Citizen in 2019 and performed at the Global Citizen festival in New York City.

Jon Batiste joined Global Citizen in 2019 and performed at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City. In April 2020, FINNEAS joined Global Citizen’s historic global broadcast event One World: Together at Home. In September 2021, FINNEAS performed with Billie on the New York City stage for Global Citizen LIVE. Mosimann is joining Global Citizen for the first time this year.

“The next generation are inheriting a planet that’s being devastated by climate change,” Lenny Kravitz said. “We have the power to change things with our voices and our actions. Join me on June 22, from wherever you are, and act today to save tomorrow.”