Hayley Williams Calls Out Disruptive Fans at Madison Square Garden Paramore Performance

Renita Wright June 2nd, 2023 - 10:40 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

During a recent show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Paramount lead singer Hayley Williams interrupted a set to call out disruptive fans rudely pushing past others.

The disruption took place near the stage, and Williams noticed fans causing disruption as the band performed their recent song “Figure 8”. Williams noticed the squabble in the crowd, stopped the show, and yelled.”Bullsh*t! Fuck you! Also, do I say like what is happening?” she asked the crowd. Williams also stated that she’d embarrass the individuals and continued “Both of you need to find somewhere else to take care of that shit. Cause that’s not happening here tonight.” The crowd quickly got in order and the band continued the show. Watch the video below.