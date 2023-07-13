Billie Eilish Plays with Barbie Clothes in Music Video for “What Was I Made For?” From the Highly Anticipated Motion Picture ‘Barbie’

Home News James Reed July 13th, 2023 - 2:01 PM

Today, Billie Eilish released “What Was I Made For?” [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] (Darkroom/Interscope Records), taken from the highly anticipated feature-length film, Barbie, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Watch the video below.

“What Was I Made For?” was composed especially for Barbie by Billie Eilish alongside her brother FINNEAS who produced the track at his home-studio in Los Angeles. The track exists as the background for pivotal scenes through-out the film. The track also comes with an official music video, directed by Eilish. The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards. On making the song and music video, Eilish shared to her fans “to be real with you this all seemed to happen in a time when i really needed it. i’m so so thankful for that.” Read the full statement HERE.

In “What Was I Made For”, Eilish dons a yellow dress as she organizes uniforms for dolls. She takes her time sorting the uniforms as she takes them one by one out of a box. She lays them down before hanging them on a rack. An earthquake causes the clothes to fall off the table. Eilish manages to salvage them and get everything organized, but everything becomes a mess as the camera zooms out. She puts them back in the box and puts her head on the table. She takes the box with her and leaves.

The lyrics of “What Was I Made For” illustrate a philosophical existence. Eilish ponders the question which the title asks. “Takin’ a drive, I was an ideal Looked so alive, turns out I’m not real Just somethin’ you paid for What was I made for?”. Billie questions her identity and existence in a similar way to Barbie throughout the Barbie movie. Eilish suggests that she too feels as though she is viewed as a commodity through the music she produces while her humanity becomes ignored. This would explain why she puts her head down in sadness near the end of the video.