Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost Take The Stage To Slam Ron DeSantis

Home News Jaden Johnson June 6th, 2023 - 6:58 AM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Hayley Williams invites Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost onstage to perform Misery Business, in her continued public critiques of Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis. Performing at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C, Williams was joined by the first Gen Z congressman elected shouting to the crowd, “”Fuck Ron DeSantis! Fuck Fascism!”

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Both Williams and Frost have both been very public with their distaste for the Florida Governor’s conservative politics. While Paramore typically invites fans on stage to perform Misery’s Business, Frost was brought out to perform the last chorus of their famed 2007 hit.

This was one of Williams’ many public statements made against DeSantis, according to Loudwire, Williams took part in the “Love Rising” benefit concert in her native state of Tennessee, protesting legislation in the state that would restrict drag show performances. The March concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena also featured Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Brittany Howard, Hozier and many more performers. Proceeds went to the Tennessee Equality Project and several other local pride organizations.

After the performance, Frost wrote a heartfelt tweet in regards to the performance, “Very grateful for this moment. I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS”. Also quote tweeting a fan’s post of the performance with a simple, “I said what I said”.

I said what I said https://t.co/WdHIKIVljY — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) June 3, 2023