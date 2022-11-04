Paramore Announce Spring & Summer 2023 North American Tour Dates

Home News Gracie Chunes November 4th, 2022 - 12:44 PM

Paramore have announced a 2023 North American arena tour in the wake of their new album This Is Why, set to be released Friday, February 10, 2023 via Atlantic Records. The tour will kick off on Tuesday, May 23 in Charlotte, North Carolina, taking the band across the country from New York to Florida to Los Angeles, before ending on Wednesday, August 2 in St Paul, Minnesota. The band will be joined by multiple supporting acts throughout the tour, including Bloc Party, Foals, the Linda Lindas and Genesis Owusu.

Paramore is currently finishing up a tour of small shows across the US, set to finish later this month. The band was also recently announced as the headliner for the first ever Adjacent Music Festival, from May 27-28 in New Jersey.

A portion of the ticket sales for the North American tour will be donated to Support + Feed, to combat food insecurity and the climate crisis, and Reverb, an environmental non-profit. Find tickets and more information here. (Pitchfork)

North American tour dates are as follows:

5-23 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

5-25 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

5-27 Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Music Festival

5-30 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

6-02 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

6-04 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

6-05 Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

6-07 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

6-08 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

6-10 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

6-11 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena

6-13 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

6-14 Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

7-06 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

7-08 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

7-09 Austin, TX – Moody Center

7-11 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

7-13 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

7-16 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

7-19 Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

7-22 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

7-24 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

7-25 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

7-27 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

7-29 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

7-30 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

8-02 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

