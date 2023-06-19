Hayley Williams Joins Foo Fighters at Bonnaroo for Performance of “My Hero”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 19th, 2023 - 10:32 AM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to consequence.net, Paramore‘s lead singer Hayley Williams joined the Foo Fighters on stage for song“My Hero” during the band’s headlining set at Bonnaroo on Sunday night. The moment was magical for Williams because she previously covered “My Hero” with Paramore for the 2006 film Superman Returns.

During the performance audience members went on social media to capture the beautiful moment.

“Hayley singing ‘My Hero’ with Foo Fighters at #Bonnaroo #ParamoreBonnaroo.” hayley having the time of her life while performing with the foo fighters. this is the content i signed up for! pic.twitter.com/1RdVIw7W8E — alice SAW PARAMORE! (@miseryroute) June 19, 2023 “Hayley having the time of her life while performing with the foo fighters. this is the content i signed up for!” The Foo Fighters’s 2023 tour continues through this summer and includes festival stops at San Francisco’s Outside Lands, Chicago’s Riot Fest and Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival, as well as headlining dates with support from The Breeders. As for Paramore, they are currently on their North American tour and the band have added a new run of US shows set to kick off in July.