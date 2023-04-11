mxdwn Music

Ohana Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Haim, The Foo Fighters, The Killers and More

April 11th, 2023 - 10:59 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to stereogum.com the Ohana Festival have announced this years lineup which features headlining performances by HaimThe Foo Fighters, The Killers, Eddie Vedder and more. The event will take place on September  29-October 1 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California.

Also performing will be Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, The War on Drugs, Goose, Pretenders, Franc Moody. Glen Hansard, Hermanos Gutierrez, Amos Lee, Brooke Nielsen, Daniel Ponder, Emma Routhier, Charlie Crockett and Lucius.

Shame, Dhani Harrison, Tousdale, Wudnerhorse, Big Joanie, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Backseat Lovers, Sure Waterhouse, Thee Sacred Souls, Dehd, Talk, Lido Pimienta, The Aquadolls and The Alive will be performing as well.

Sign up here  for the Ohana SMS presale for access to GA, VIP and Ultimate VIP tickets, which will take place this Thursday at 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets for  the general public will be available this Thursday at 12p.m. PT. A special members-only presale for Ohana tickets began today for eligible and active Ten Club Members. For more information visit ohanafest.com

 

