Riot Fest Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Foo Fighters, the Cure, The Mars Volta and More

James Reed May 16th, 2023 - 1:07 PM

The lineup for 2023’s Riot Fest has been announced. The list consists of the Cure, Foo Fighters, the Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, Turnstile, Queens of the Stone Age, and the Mars Volta. The festival will take place in Chicago’s Douglass Park during September 15-17. Here is the poster below.

Tickets to the festival are on sale now via the Riot Fest Website. Once they are sold out, you can find tickets available via StubHub.

Riot Fest – 2023 Lineup

Friday 9/15: Foo Fighters, Turnstile

Saturday 9/16: The Postal Service/Death Cab for Cutie, Queens of the Stone Age

Sunday 9/17: The Cure, The Mars Volta