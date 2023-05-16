Riot Fest Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Foo Fighters, the Cure, The Mars Volta and More

The lineup for 2023’s Riot Fest has been announced. The list consists of the Cure, Foo Fighters, the Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, Turnstile, Queens of the Stone Age, and the Mars Volta. The festival will take place in Chicago’s Douglass Park during September 15-17. Here is the poster below.
Tickets to the festival are on sale now via the Riot Fest Website. Once they are sold out, you can find tickets available via StubHub.
Riot Fest – 2023 Lineup
Friday 9/15: Foo Fighters, Turnstile
Saturday 9/16: The Postal Service/Death Cab for Cutie, Queens of the Stone Age
Sunday 9/17: The Cure, The Mars Volta
070 Shake
100 Gecs
AFI
Ani DiFranco
Balance and Composure
Bayside
Bearings
Black Angels
Bowling for Soup
Braid
Caroline Rose
Cassyette
CK Vassi
Code Orange
Corey Feldman
Cults
Death Grips
Drain
Earth Crisis
Empire State Bastard
Enola Gay
Enter Shikari
Eshu Tune / Hannibal Buress
Fade ‘Em All
Fake Names
FEA
Finch
Fleshwater
Flogging Molly
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
Free Throw
Godspeed You! Black Emperor
Gorilla Biscuits
H2O
Hawthorne Heights
Head Automatica
High Vis
Hotline TNT
Insane Clown Posse
Jehnny Beth
Just Friends
Just Mustard
Kim Gordon
LS Dunes
Microwave
Mr. Bungle
Nothing
nothing,nowhere.
Olivia Jean
Origami Angel
Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton
Pennywise
Pinkshift
Plosivs
Pool Kids
PUP
Quasi
Quicksand
Ride
Rival Schools
Say Anything
Screaming Females
Silverstein
Sleep Token
Sludgeworth
Snapcase
Spitalfield
Steve Ignorant Band / Crass
Tegan and Sara
The Aquadolls
The Bobby Lees
The Breeders
The Bronx
The Dresden Dolls
The Exploited
The Gaslight Anthem
The Interrupters
The Used
The Wrecks
Thursday
Total Chaos
Viagra Boys
Warpaint
White Reaper
Yard Act
Young Culture