Foo Fighters Share Video For “Rescued” With Concert Preparation Footage From “Preparing Music For Concerts” Livestream

Diana Bello June 10th, 2023 - 3:52 PM

Photo: Boston Schulz

The Foo Fighters have come to share just recently a music video of their song “Rescued” The footage in the video is taken from their ‘Preparing Music For Concerts’ which was a live stream that took place on May 21, it revealed the drummer in Josh Fresse. Freese was shown as the drummer after comedic cameos by Chad Smith who is from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Danny Carey of Tool, and Tommy Lee of (MÖTLEY CRÜE ). Their new single was the very first song from But Here We Are album that came out in June on the Roswell Records/ RCA Records. “Records” is a song that gained attention and traction, getting a review by The New York Times. A song that was seen as the most immediate, emotional song that came to give fans everything they could have wanted.

“Rescued” is a song that as stated above is emotional to what can be read of the lyrics and emotion heard in the vocals of Dave Grohl. A song that as one hears so much was put into this making, for the visuals which are footage of their Livestream, showing the emotions through their expression. A song that even though sad can really move with it or headbang to it.