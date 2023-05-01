Pharrell’s Something In The Water 2023s Final Day Canceled Due to Severe Weather; Moves Final Day to a Different Weekend

Home News Cait Stoddard May 1st, 2023 - 12:15 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to pitchfork.com the final day of Pharrell Williams’s Something in the Water music festival was set to take place yesterday in Virginia Beach but to help spread the news about the cancellation, the festival went on Instagram to announce that the event has been canceled due to severe weather.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@somethinginthewater)

“We are disappointed to share that under the advisement of the city of Virginia Beach and the local authorities we have to cancel day three of SOMETHING IN THE WATER due to significant impacts to the festival site caused by severe weather, as well as the current and forecasted storms approaching and tornado warning. We did not make this decision easily but everyone’s safety is our top priority. We will be refunding 33% of the base price from admission passes. Refunds will be automatically processed beginning tomorrow, and take approximately 14 days.”

Grace Jones, Clipse, Lil Uzi Vert, Wu-Tang Clan, 100 gecs, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Aminé, Lil Durk, Flo Milli and more were supposed to perform at the music festival and refunds for 33% of the full weekend ticket cost will be issued. Today’s cancellation comes after the first two days of the event were delayed due to weather.

The rest of the festival’s lineup included performances from M.I.A., A$AP Rocky, De La Soul, Diddy, Chris Brown, Coi Leray, Latto, Lola Brooke, Lil Wayne, Jazmine Sullivan, Mumford & Sons, Yendry, Kehlani, Ayra Starr and more.

Although the wether cancelled the festival, Williams went on Twitter to tell his fans that the event will happen next year.

Dearest Virginia,

We are the best.

These past few days @sitw #sitwfest have been the best.

Even during this Tornado Watch and Lightning Storm right now as I type, we are the best.

Thank you for giving the folks that travel here that energy and that LOVE that only we can give.… pic.twitter.com/pTGwbUY562 — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 30, 2023

Dearest Virginia, We are the best. These past few days @sitw #sitwfest have been the best. Even during this Tornado Watch and Lightning Storm right now as I type, we are the best. Thank you for giving the folks that travel here that energy and that LOVE that only we can give. Thank you to our partners, the vendors, production, policemen, firemen, the city council, the mayor and all who volunteered. The spirit here was felt everywhere! Next year we will shift the dates because this rain ain’t playing, but we will be! Next year, more acts, more merch, more food… just more! Continued blessings and favor to you all, Pharrell.”

This weekend was the first installment of the festival in Williams’ s hometown of Virginia Beach since the artist moved the event to Washington, D.C. The move came after Williams criticized his hometown’s government over its handling of the shooting death of his 25-year-old cousin, Donovon Lynch. The city reached a $3 million settlement with Lynch’s family back in December.