Chloe Debuts New Song & Video “For The Night” Featuring Latto

Singer Chlöe has released a brand new song and accompanying music video titled, “For The Night,” which features breakout American rapper, Latto. Chloë, originally Chlöe Bailey, rose to stardom from her musical duo with sister Halle Bailey in 2021 – the two going by the name Chlöe x Halle. Since then, she’s done a phenomenal job of ensuring her solo success.

“For The Night” has a soulful, sultry quality that is heard through Chlöe’s deep and mesmerizing vocals combined with the hypnotizing melody. Lyrically, this track can be categorized as a love song, but with an underlying vulnerability to it. Chlöe sings, I ask myself why we can’t be closer/I play those same games a thousand times over/And you crave those long nights with me, oh, don’t you?”

The accompanying video, which was co – directed by Chlöe, can be considered a sneak peek into a day in the artist’s life as she performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, shares behind the scenes footage of the show, and feuds with a partner over FaceTime. She complains about her partner’s behavior as she gets her makeup done and then is seen wiping tears on the way to her wardrobe fitting. As all of these moments happen around her and she shares this glimpse into what her working life is like as a performer, she also shares the turmoil of how a relationship can affect her.