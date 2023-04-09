Aminé and Kaytranada Announce New Album Kaytraminé, Releases New Single “4EVA” Featuring Pharrell Williams

Home News Roy Lott April 9th, 2023 - 5:29 PM

Rapper Aminé and Kaytranada have announced a new collaborative album named Kaytraminé, which is set to arrive on May 12. The duo also released the album’s first single “4EVA” and features vocals and co-production from Pharrell Williams. Check out the funky tune below.

Aminé and Kaytranada collaborated a few times before the new LP. In 2013, Aminé released a bootleg remix of Kaytranda’s “At All” under the title “Not At All.” Kaytranada then produced the three tracks “La Danse,” “YeYe,” and “Buckwild” on Aminé’s 2015 mixtape Calling Brio. He also produced Rejjie Snow’s 2018 album Dear Annie, including “Egyptian Luvr,” which Aminé features on.

Aminé last released his mixtape TWOPOINTFIVE came out in 2021, while Kaytranada came out with the Grammy-winning album BUBBA in 2019. Kaytranada recently collaborated with Anderson . Paak on the song “Twin Flame” with its accompanying music video. He will be playing Coachella this weekend and next alongside Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean, Boygenuis and Kali Uchis, who he collaborated with on the song “10%.”