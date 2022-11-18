Travis Scott & Pharrell Williams Debut New Single “Down In Atlanta”

Home News Trisha Valdez November 18th, 2022 - 3:05 PM

Travis Scott on Day 1 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott have joined together to create a new single, Down in Atlanta. William’s song is one of the latest songs to have an appearance with Scott since the tragedy at Astroworld 2021.

Down in Atlanta has a pop/club sound to it. It is definitely a song that will have you nodding your head or moving your body to. From watching the lyric video, it seems to be about night life.

The party and fun you can have when you’re young and free, it seems this song is trying to express that feeling of freedom. The bridge to this song gets repeated quite often. It says, “Down in Atlanta just like Havana, and gonna get it on, gonna get it on, gonna get it on, gonna get it on, call up Miami Atlantic, Atlantis and gonna get it on, gonna get it on, gonna get it on, gonna get it on.”

The video being shown in the lyric video is the city of Atlanta at night. from time to time, it will show the freeway. There are many timelapse videos of the city during sunset or the cars on the freeway.

Down in Atlanta is a late-night song, Williams and Scott fans should be excited.

According to source, “The song was announced around the same time that it was revealed that Williams’ something in the Water festival will return to Virgina Beach in 2023.”

