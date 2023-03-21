Paramore’s Hayley Williams Cover Deana Carter’s Song “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” for LGBTQ+ Benefit in Nashville

Home News Cait Stoddard March 21st, 2023 - 5:59 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to stereogum.com last night several members of Tennessee’s music community joined one another for Love Rising, which is a fundraiser for LGBTQIA+ organizations. The show took place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and it featured performances from Maren Morris, Julien Baker, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires and Allison Russell.

During last night’s performance Isbell and Shires covered Wet Willie’s “Keep On Smilin’” with Allison Russell. Then Baker proceeded with a covered Neko Case’s song “Man.”

Although the concerts were performed last night, no-one has posted footage of those two covers yet but some fans have captured footage Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams performing a cover of Deana Carter’s Song “Did I Shave My Legs For This?”

Williams performed with singer-songwriter Becca Mancari who played on guitar. The duo performed Williams’s solo song “Inordinary” and when Williams wasn’t singing, she was talking about what is happening in Tennessee.

“What they’re doing with this anti-drag bill — and how really it’s actually just a distraction from all these other horrible things that they’re trying to pass here — it feels like we’re in a relationship with our city and our state that’s all give, no get.”

Shortly when finishing the statement Williams, Mancari, and the house band performed a cover of Carter’s 1995 country tune “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” In the middle of the set, Williams introduced her “best friend Brian,” who is a drag performer who sang the rest of the song with her.

The following performances follows the news of Tennessee passing a series of bills which targets the state’s LGBT population which restricts drag shows, transgender treatment and surgery for minors.