Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker Finish Tour with Last Performance at Central Park

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker have finished their tour together with one last performance in New York City at Central Park. According to Stereogum, the three artists were on The Wild Hearts Tour, where all three performed their own sets in addition to joining one another on stage at various points.

The trio performed a cover of Harry Nilsson’s “Without You”, which had been a part of the tour’s setlist on and off. The three of them also played Van Etten and Olsen’s collaboration “Like I Used To”, which served as the inspiration from the tour in the first place. Video recordings of both performances have made their way online, and the three of them end their tour with a bang – the audience loves every moment of it.

The trio also had previously performed at Rumsey Playfield. Van Etten recently released a new video for “Headspace”, while Olsen recently teamed up with Meg Duffy on a cover of Lucinda Williams’ “Greenville”. Baker also recently released a new EP, B-Sides, alongside a melancholy new single entitled “Guthrie”.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer