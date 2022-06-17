Wolf Alice Teases Possible Hayley Williams Collab

Home News Alexandra Kozicki June 17th, 2022 - 9:42 PM

Fans of British alt-rock duo Wolf Alice went wild early after the duo expressed interest in a collaboration with Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams, according to NME. The news came in response to a social media post highlighting a recent episode of Williams’ podcast in which she expressed interest in seeing the band live and noted her admiration for singer Ellie Rowsell’s voice:

“I’ve still yet to meet this band, and I’m still waiting for the day that I get to watch them… side-stage, or from… I really, honestly, I wanna be out in the crowd. I wanna feel what everyone feels when they go to a Wolf Alice show, and I cannot imagine Ellie’s voice live because it is insane on the album, and you can’t fake that. Ugh, man, I love it. Ellie, I… I wanna sing with you so bad,” she stated on her Everything Is Emo BBC Sounds podcast.

Replying to a fan who had uploaded a clip featuring the segment to Twitter, Wolf Alice appeared more than game, and fans were quick to point out that the timing may be particularly opportune in light of the recent debut of a series of Wolf Alice mini-documentaries in the lead up to the June 24 release of a “Blue Weekend” lullaby EP. In the post, Wolf Alice wrote “I would sing with u any day queen ❤️”. The sentiment was met with a happy response from fans.



Now, Paramore hasn’t been active since 2017, but that hasn’t stopped fans from dreaming of a possible new album. Hayley Williams has teased about a revival a few times, but no specific plans have been announced.

Meanwhile, Wolf Alice released their new album, Visions of a Life, in September to much critical acclaim. The group will also be hitting the road this summer, performing at Glastonbury, TRNSMT and Reading & Leeds. Tickets are here.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi