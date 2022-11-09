Paramore’s Hayley Williams Stops Fight During Toronto Gig, Admit Use Of Click Track

Home News Federico Cardenas November 9th, 2022 - 9:57 PM

The famed alternative rock band Paramore are currently in the middle of their Fall 2022 North American Tour, which kicked off in early October. During the band’s performance on a smaller stage in Toronto on November 7, a fight reportedly broke loose between two members of the crowd, leading to Paramore’s frontwoman Hayley Williams stopping the show to restore peace, NME reports.

Footage of the incident posted to Twitter shows the band in the middle of performing their upbeat and energetic track “Caught in the Middle” before Williams calls for the band to stop the music. She asks the crowd “Are you good? Is everybody ok?” She notes that it’s hard to hear what’s going 0n before realizing: “Oh, we have a fight?”

Williams goes on to scold the attendees involved: “Oh, man, what do you guys think this is, like a Terror show? We’re not a hardcore band, bro. We’re gonna dance tonight and have fun.” She continues: “You got me up here acting like a teacher. Detention for everyone!”

The vocalist explains that interruptions to the performance make it extra hard for the band to get back on track, due to the band’s usage of a click track, and asks for this situation not to happen again: “Let me tell you something: I better not have to do that again. First of all, we play to a click track so we’d be on time for you. Don’t make us stop that thing again. It hurts. Are you okay out there now? You good? Thank you for taking care of yourself and each other. Jesus Christ.”

Watch the footage of the incident via Twitter below.

paramore having to stop a fight during caught in the middle “detention for everyone” pic.twitter.com/CUhdAhDimX — andrew (@fakeplasticbee) November 8, 2022

This latest incident follows a string of bad luck for Paramore’s recent live performances. Last month, one day of the When We Are Young Festival, featuring Paramore, was cancelled due to a high wind warning. Earlier in their tour, a woman was reportedly assaulted at one of their shows.

Paramore have recently announced another North American tour for Spring and Summer 2023.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rivzi