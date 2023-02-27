Paramore’s Hayley Williams Speaks Out On New Tenessee Drag Ban and Trans Healthcare Bill

Home News Cait Stoddard February 27th, 2023 - 6:54 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to nme.com last Thursday a legislation was passed and if signed by the governor, it will make Tennessee the first state to ban drag shows. The bill would make drag performances in front of children, public park, school or church illegal. Also Politicians in the other 15 states have been reportedly pushing to have similar laws in place.

On the same day the Tennessee House Republicans passed a ban on young transgender people from receiving gender affirming healthcare which including puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgery. Patients who currently are receiving the following treatments will have till March 2024 to end their treatments.

Since last Thursday many people have been vocal toward the fact that drag shows could be banned in Tennessee and through all of the commotion Paramore‘s lead singer Hayley Williams released a statement expressing her thoughts regarding the issue.

“Once again our state has passed two regressive and unfathomably harmful bills. We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ family and local LGBTQIA+ orgs in this fight, not only for inclusion for our friends and family in the queer community, but for radical acceptance and empowerment for each of them. Drag is not a crime. Gender-affirming healthcare for all, including our youth, is a necessity.”

During an interview with nme.com earlier this month Paramore discussed their politicism.

“When we were younger, only certain types of people in pop culture were allowed to talk shit. You were doing it in a subversive, very Rage Against The Machine way, or you were very diplomatic. I still don’t feel like we fit into either of those categories, even though a lot of my ideals align more on the extremes.” said Williams

The singer adds: “We’ve travelled a lot and we’ve met a lot of people who grew up completely differently than us.We’ve had our experience individuating from our families or from our own religious upbringing. There are so many experiences that have gotten us to where we are now, where we can be honest and know that not everyone is going to be happy with it. That’s when you know you’re doing it right, because if you’re just preaching to the choir, where’s the movement in that?”