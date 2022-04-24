Paramore’s Hayley Williams Joins Billie Eilish Onstage At Coachella To Perform “Misery Business” And “Happier Than Ever”

Home News Anaya Bufkin April 24th, 2022 - 1:20 PM

The second weekend of Coachella is receiving just as much hype as the first weekend. Festival-goers got a nice surprise this weekend when Hayley Williams, lead singer of Paramore, joined Billie Eilish on the Coachella 2022 stage. According to NME, despite Williams’ previous decision to retire the song from Paramore’s live sets in 2018, she performed the cover to “Misery Business”, as well as Eilish’s own “Happier Than Ever”.

For the second weekend, Eilish was a headliner at the festival. Last weekend, Eilish, as a headliner, brought out singer Damon Albarn to join her on stage to perform his Gorillaz song, “Feel Good Inc.” and offer vocals for her song “Getting Older.” Eilish introduced Williams to the crowd, and Williams expressed to the extremely delighted crowd, “This is my first Coachella. Woah! Thanks for sharing this with me–this is sick!”

Eilish and Williams performed an acoustic version of “Misery Business”, which Williams attempted to retire after she became displeased with some of the song’s lyrics that could possibly be called problematic. In 2020, the song was added to a “Women of Rock” Spotify playlist, and Williams stated that the song should not be used to promote female empowerment or solidarity. The song has since been removed from the playlist. Still, the crowd appeared delighted with her choice to perform the song. Watch the performance below!

hayley williams on billie eilish show at coachella! pic.twitter.com/8FB03gI7AB — ★ yelyah content ★ (@YELYAHCONTENT) April 24, 2022

Billie Eilish brings out Hayley Williams of Paramore for a performance of ‘Misery Business’ at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/zYj9vyAuhf — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 24, 2022

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi