Eddie Vedder and Lukas Nelson Pay Tribute to Comedian and Actor Leslie Jordan by Singing Jason Isbell’s “Maybe It’s Time”

According to stereogum.com last night groups of musicians, comedians and friends gathered at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville to pay their respects to the late Leslie Jordan, who passed away last year. Jordan is known for his role on Will & Grace and in 2001 Jordan released his debut album Company’s Comin’ when becoming a social media star during the pandemic.

Artists Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Jake Wesley Rogers, Ashley McBryde, and more performed sing songs and talk about Jordan.

Also Jim Parsons, Anthony Mason, Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Max Greenfield, and Margaret Cho performed their tribute and country artist Dolly Parton sent a video message for the show.

“You left a lot of people here with a lot of precious, precious memories. Everybody loves you, but I doubt that many of them loved you more than I did.”

Vedder performed the tune “Maybe It’s Time,” which was written by Jason Isbell, who wrote the A Star Is Born soundtrack with Lukas Nelson. In the article Vedder expresses his feeling about performing at the Grande Ole Opry House to honor Jordan.

“We’ve been thinking about this this show in this venue and this person every day, for so many days leading up to this “It’s a good thing to be emotional and be in the moment. But it also means that you might (mess) up a chord or two.”

Vedder humorously adds: “I was a little surprised to find out he was from Chattanooga. Because when I saw him, I thought ‘Oh, he hails from the Diminutive Republic.”

During Vedder‘s performance several members from the audience recorded the video and posted it on social media.

Watching @eddievedder and Lukas Nelson sing a @JasonIsbell song at Leslie Jordan’s memorial at the Opry House warmed my heart. pic.twitter.com/iFGaWfWKMy — Cammie Spillyards (@cammiespillyard) February 20, 2023

Eddie Vedder and Lukas Nelson, singing @JasonIsbell’s “Maybe It’s Time” in honor of the late Leslie Jordan tonight at the Grand Ole Opry House pic.twitter.com/3I8zyb0Moz — Dave Paulson (@ItsDavePaulson) February 20, 2023

