Amanda Shires, Beach House and Jason Isbell Announce New Music Through Record Store Day Event

Cait Stoddard February 16th, 2023 - 2:11 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com Record Store Day is on April 22 and today they announced that this year’s official Ambassadors are artists Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires.

Isbell and Shires will be releasing their split EP The Sound Emporium as a Record Store Day exclusive which features new songs from both artists, a Richard Thompson cover and a reimagined track from the Isbell’s & The 400 Unit’s album Here We Rest.

In the article both artists express their excitement for being the Ambassadors for Record Store Day.

“We’re honored to be your Record Store Day ambassadors for 2023,” the couple say in a statement. “Record stores are gathering places. They’re rooms full of carefully curated art and entertainment where you can find a friend, take a date, start a band. We all need these gathering places now more than ever. In your local record store you find common ground and the excitement of discovery.”

The duo continues with: “A great new album can make a grumpy old man feel like a kid again. We’ve both worked in record stores, played our songs there, built our careers there. Record stores make it possible for recording artists to find their audience and their voice, and we couldn’t be more excited to help make 2023 the biggest and best Record Store Day yet.”

In the U.K. rock band The 1975 are this year’s Ambassadors and in the following statement lead singer Matty Healy expresses his joy about Record Store Day.

“Independent record stores are the lifeblood of the music industry and have played a crucial role in our story so far. It couldn’t be more important to support their vital community and culture.”

Also brand new music comes to record stores from Beach House, with the Become EP which features unreleased tracks from the Once Twice Melody sessions and new takes on beloved albums from Norah Jones who revisits her Little Broken Hearts album for a live take with producer Danger Mouse on Little Broken Hearts: The Allaire Sessions and from Wilco, who’s recently Grammy-crowned Yankee Hotel Foxtrot gets released in alternate form on Crosseyed Strangers: An Alternate Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.

Record Store Day is an organization is managed by the Department of Record Stores and is organized in partnership with the Alliance of Independent Media Stores (AIMS), the Coalition of Independent Music Stores (CIMS) and promotes independent record stores year-round with events, special releases and other things.