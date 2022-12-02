Video Released Of Pantera’s Soundcheck For Their First Show In 20 Years

Home News Federico Cardenas December 2nd, 2022 - 11:23 PM

Today, December 2, the legendary heavy metal band Pantera made their return to the live stage after a hiatus lasting over two decades. The remaining members of the group, joined by guitarist Zakk Wylde of Black Label Society and drummer Charlie Benante of Anthrax, played their first show back at Mexico City’s Hell & Heaven Metal Fest.

Prior to the show, one fan took to Instagram to share a video of a soundcheck for the show. The video, shared by user tsd-mexico, acts as some of the first footage we’ve seen from the band’s live setup since they originally disbanded in 2004 following the tragic death of Dimebag Darrell.

While the video is far from the sharpest quality, and is recorded from a substantial distance away, many details about the lighting and the look of the performance were made clear. Some fans can be heard applauding and jamming out to the music as the sound of the band roars from the massive festival’s stage. See the soundcheck from Pantera’s Heaven & Hell performance via Instagram below.

According to Blabbermouth Pantera’s performance at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest will be one of two shows the band will perform in Mexico, followed up by their upcoming performance at the Monterrey Metal Fest. Recently, Pantera announced a new set of tour dates in 2023 and 2024 joined by heavy metal titans Metallica.