Rex Brown Is “Feeling Pretty Damn Good” Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Home News Trisha Valdez December 16th, 2022 - 5:26 PM

Rex Brown had to unfortunately sit out several Pantera shows during the bands South American tour after receiving a very mild strain of COVID-19. Despite missing on most of the tour, Brown says, “I’m feeling pretty damn good.”

According to Blabbermouth, “Earlier today, the 59-year-old bassist issued the following health update via. Twitter: ‘Quick Update Folks: After arriving back in the states this week, I’m feeling pretty damn good for a cat that had 104 fever a short time ago…Damn Good! Thx for all your kind words and MERRY FCKN CHRISTMAS!”

Pantera will have been playing without their bassist for three concerts after Thursday night, December 15. However, there are not bass-less. Filling in for the heavy metal star is Derek Engemann from Cattle Decapitation.

Not too bad of a transition because Engemann plays with Pantera’s singer Philip Anselmo in both Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals and Scour.

According to Blabbermouth, “Joining surviving members Brown and Anselmo in Pantera’s reformed lineup are guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante.”

Pantera is scheduled to play Sunday, December 18 in São Paulo at Knotfest Brasil. For more stories about the artist click here.