Rex Brown Misses Pantera Concert Due to ‘Health Problems’

Today revolvermag.com has reported that Pantera performed live at Knotfest in Santiago Chile without original Pantera bassist Rex Brown. Filling in for Brown is Cattle Decapitation’s bassist Derek Engemann who is known for performing with Pantera’s lead singer Philip Anselmo‘s solo bands the Illegals and Scour. Also Bobby Landgraf (Honky, ex-Down) performed with Pantera on the the last song “Cowboys From Hell.”

In an official statement the Knotfest Chile’s organizers mentioned “health problems” are the reasons for Brown’s absence. Also the local radio station Futuro clarified the issue by reporting that the bassist tested positive for COVID-19 and flew home to the U.S. from Bogotá, Colombia, where Pantera played Knotfest Colombia last Friday in order to quarantine. This means Brown will miss the remainder of the Pantera’s shows in South America this year.

Pantera’s current lineup consists of guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante, playing in place of the group’s founding brothers, Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. On social media Benante shared a short video of the Santiago concert, where temperatures reportedly topped 90 degrees, along with the following message: “#chile was on fire!!!! We missed Rex tonight , get better buddy! Damn it was a hot one.”

Pantera Knotfest Chile setlist:

A New Level

Mouth for War

Strength Beyond Strength

Becoming (with ‘Throes of Rejection’ outro)

I’m Broken (with ‘By Demons Be Driven’ outro)

5 Minutes Alone

This Love

Fucking Hostile

(Tribute video to the Abbott brothers, soundtracked by “Cemetary Gates”)

Planet Caravan (Black Sabbath cover)

Walk

Domination/Hollow

Cowboys From Hell