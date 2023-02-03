Zakk Wylde Speaks On Canceled Pantera Shows

Home News Trisha Valdez February 3rd, 2023 - 3:19 PM

Pantera’s surviving members were planning on performing again on May 31 at the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals in Germany as part of a 2023 European tour. However, plans changed in late January, posts on social media alerted fans that the show was no more.

According to Blabbermouth there was an interview with Zakk Wylde asking if he had a reaction to the news he said, “There’s nothing I can do about that, you know what I mean? In terms of my role, it’s always a case of being ready for whatever- as in seeing if the fellas want to add any more songs or anything like that while were out rolling together on this tour.”

He continues to say in the interview that if he receives a call from Phil or Rex to change a set, he will usually be in the back lounge working on more songs.

The cancelation for the concert is said to be because of a Nazi-style salute made by Anselmo when he performed in 2016, he has allegedly said “white power” whilst making the gesture on stage as well.

Hearing this caused Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park organizers to cancel Pantera’s appearance.

According to Blabbermouth the German Green Party stated, “the former Nazi party premises were being deliberately misused for the staging and reproduction of racist and inhuman ideology.”

For more stories about the artist click here.