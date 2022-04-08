Damon Albarn Releases 4-Disc Digital Deluxe Edition Of The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows

Home News Federico Cardenas April 8th, 2022 - 8:25 PM

The English musician Damon Albarn, widely known as the frontman for rock band Blur, has released a 4 disc digital deluxe edition of his latest studio album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, originally released in November of last year. Fans can listen to the new edition of the project here.

The first disc of the 4 disc collection contains every song off of the original project, following the original tracklisting. The second disc, on the other hand, contains a live version of the majority songs off of the original album, along with various bonus tracks and covers of tracks by Blur and Gorillaz.

Disc 3 offers an instrumental version of nearly every track of the original project. The fourth and final disc provides three bonus tracks that were previously only available on limited edition physical versions of the original album, including “The Bollocked Man,” a poem recital titled “Love and Memory,” and “Huldufolk.” See the full tracklisting for the 4 disc project below.

Disc 1 – The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows (Original Album Tracklisting):

1. The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows

2. The Cormorant

3. Royal Morning Blue

4. Combustion

5. Daft Wader

6. Darkness To Light

7. Esja

8. The Tower Of Montevideo

9. Giraffe Trumpet Sea

10. Polaris

11. Particles

Disc 2 – Live at Union Chapel:

1. The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows

2. The Cormorant

3. Royal Morning Blue

4. Daft Wader

5. Darkness To Light

6. The Tower of Montevideo

7. Polaris

8. Particles

9. Beetlebum

10 .Under The Westway

11. Sweet Song

12. El Manana

13. For Tomorrow

14. Tender

15. Girls & Boys

16. The Universal

Disc 3 – Instrumentals:

1. The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows

2. The Cormorant

3. Royal Morning Blue

4. Daft Wader

5. Darkness To Light

6. The Tower of Montevideo

7. Polaris

8. Particles

Disc 4 – Bonus Tracks:

1. The Bollocked Man

2.Love & Memory (poem recital)

3. Huldufolk (hidden track from CD format)

Damon Albarn has recently made headlines for his comments on Taylor Swift’s songwriting, for which he has offered an apology. In January, Albarn returned to the United States to perform in the Disney Concert Hall.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat