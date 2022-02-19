Liam Gallagher Calls Out Damon Albarn After Taylor Swift Comments; Talks About His Brother Noel Gallagher

Home News Alison Alber February 19th, 2022 - 8:47 PM

Some things seem to never really change, just like Liam Gallagher’s dislike of Gorlliaz’s frontman Damon Albarn. In the heights of Brit Pop, Noel Gallagher made some comments about Albarn, that were not taking slightly by the media. Since then, Albarn and Noel have become friends, and he even had a feature on the band Humanoid album.

However, it seems his brother Liam, has not been so tight with Albarn yet. In a recent interview with NME, Liam talked about Albarn’s comments on Taylor Swift, according to Consequence. In January Albarn falsely claimed Swift wouldn’t write her own songs. The whole situation didn’t go over well, with Swift even responding to the singer. She tweeted “@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

The singer apoligized since then and claimed the statement was taken out of context for “clickbait”, but Gallagher now responded to the small feud between the two, saying, ““Says who? All them fucking Gorilla albums are co-writes, aren’t they?” He then went on to talk about his brother Noel, who he is legendary feuding with for decades at this point. “I get it, Noel bangs on about it as well: ‘I’m more important than you because I write my fucking songs.’… Well, he won’t be saying that again in a hurry, though, will he? Did he not get ran out of fucking town by the Swifters? I think [Taylor’s] fucking cool, man. She does write her songs, and I’m sure she’s co-wrote with people.”

Liam Gallagher recently joined forces with none other than Dave Grohl for their electric new single “Everything’s Electric.”