Damon Albarn Joins Billie Eilish Onstage At Coachella To Perform “Feel Good Inc.”

Anaya Bufkin April 17th, 2022 - 1:39 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

It’s that time of the year! Music festivals are starting and bringing the most talented artists to the stage. On the second night of Coachella weekend, English musician Damon Albarn, who recently released a 4-disc digital deluxe edition of his album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, joined the amazingly talented singer and songwriter Billie Eilish.

As a Saturday night headliner, Eilish’s Coachella setlist consisted of 25 songs, including her break-out hit “Ocean Eyes”, “Happier than Ever” and “Therefore I Am”. The singer also included songs from her debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?. According to Consequence, Eilish included a surprise appearance from Damon Albarn, who joined the singer to perform Gorillaz’s classic song, “Feel Good Inc.”, which Albarn wrote. Initially, Albarn joined the pop singer on stage to offer vocals to “Getting Older”, a track from Eilish’s second studio album, Happier than Ever”. Then, the two, along with De La Soul’s Posdnuos, went into an electrifying version of “Feel Good Inc”.

As she introduced Albarn, Billie told the crowd, “[Damon] changed my life in a lot of ways, and changed my view of what music and art and creation could be. My first favorite band ever was the Good, the Bad and the Queen when I was six years-old, and Blur changed the world, and Gorillaz changed the world, and this man is literally a genius, and that’s that.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat