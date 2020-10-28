De La Soul Urges You to Vote Blue in New Song “Remove 45”

Home News Adam Benavides October 28th, 2020 - 6:43 PM

Hip-hop pioneers De La Soul have released a brand new anti-Trump song called “Remove 45,” which urges listeners to vote against Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election. The song features other hip-hop icons including Styles P, Talib Kweli, Pharoahe Monch, Mysonne, and Public Enemy’s Chuck D as well as samples from Trump’s previous speeches.

“Remove 45” offers the pared down beats and production that longtime fans of De La Soul will appreciate as it relies heavily on the rap trio’s cerebral lyrics and complex rhyming patterns. Lyrically, De La Soul and their fellow hip-hop artists trade verses describing Trump’s lack of leadership, ultimately asking the audience to “Remove 45!,” which is of course in reference to Trump being the 45th president of the United States.

In a press release from the band, De La Soul explains that the song’s title really says it all about what the inspiration and goal for the track was. “When it comes to this president and his administration we need to exercise our right to vote and REMOVE him from office,” said De La Soul’s Pos.