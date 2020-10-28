De La Soul Urges You to Vote Blue in New Song “Remove 45”

De La Soul was formed in 1988 by members Posdnuos, Trugoy and Maseo in the Amityville area of Long Island, New York. Today, the group’s debut album 3 Feet High and Rising is largely considered one of the greatest and most influential hip-hop albums ever made. The band has gone on to build an impressive legacy, inspiring an entire generation of hip-hop artists. The hip-hop group has been nominated for six GRAMMY Awards and won the GRAMMY for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals in 2006 for their collaboration with the Gorillaz on the hit song “Feel Good, Inc.”
De La Soul’s last full-length studio album was 2016’s and the Anonymous Nobody, which marked the group’s ninth studio effort overall and featured performances from a number of high-profile artists including Damon Albarn, Little Dragon, David Byrne, 2 Chainz and Snoop Dogg.
Photo credit: Raymond Flotat