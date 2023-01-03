De La Soul Catalog Finally Heading to Streaming Services in March

Home News Cait Stoddard January 3rd, 2023 - 11:20 AM

Fans of De La Soul have something to be excited about because pitchfork.com has reported that the group’s classic albums will finally be on to streaming services starting March 3. De La Soul ‘s run from 1989 through 2001 will be released digitally through band member Maseo’s label AOI, in partnership with Reservoir and the distribution wing of Chrysalis. The six albums are 3 Feet High and Rising, De La Soul Is Dead, Buhloone Mindstate, Stakes Is High, Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump and AOI: Bionix.

The news happened after a false start in 2019 which De La Soul asked Tommy Boy’s plans to release their records to streaming services which involved an unfair contract. The initial release was canceled after a public outcry and in 2021 De La Soul said the issue has been resolved when Reservoir acquired Tommy Boy.

The last album De La Soul released was 2016’s And the Anonymous Nobody… which was their first since 2004’s The Grind Date. The 2016 album featured Little Dragon, David Byrne, Damon Albarn, Usher and others. Also And the Anonymous Nobody… came with a documentary called We’re Still Here (Now) and in 2017 De La Soul performed on Gorillaz’s Humanz track “Momentz.”

In a press release Maseo expressed his excitement toward have the group’s album being available on streaming services.

“It’s been 20 plus years overdue, but finally, we are here.” said Mateo

Also it has been noted that there will be physical reissues of the classic albums which are set to be released on March 3.

