Gorillaz Drop Drug-Inducing Haze Music Video for “Cracker Island” Featuring Thundercat

Gorillaz has released the music video for their latest groove ‘Cracker Island ft. Thundercat’.Directed by artist and Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett and the Emmy-nominated Nexus Studios director, Fx Goby, Cracker Island takes viewers on a late-night journey into the City of Angels. The group teamed with teaming up with Nexus Studios for the psychedelic video. Check it out below.

Murdoc said of the video, “Think of it as the final scene in the movie, the bit after the grand finale when the hero (me) is about to stride into the sunset, credits rolling. That’s right, we’re starting at the end. Why? COS I WORK IN MYSTERIOUS WAYS.”

“Cracker Island” was released last month “It’s nice to be back, I’m well into our new tune, it brings back weird and scary memories of stuff that hasn’t happened yet,” said Murdoc.

The Gorillaz are currently on the road supporting their latest album. After one-off shows next month in London at All Points East on August 19 and Dublin’s 3Arena on August 17, they will be hitting North America in September and October. Earthgang and Jungle will be joining the band on select dates. Tickets for the tour are on sale now. They will also be playing the Life Is Beautiful lineup i next month alongside Arctic Monkeys, Beach House and Lorde.