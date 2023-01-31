Fall Out Boy Announces Summer 2023 Tour Dates

According to pitchfork.com today rock band Fall Out Boy have announced the dates for their upcoming So Much (Tour) Dust which starts in June. The band will be hitting the road in support of their new album So Much (for) Stardust. Things will kick off in Chicago with stops in Dallas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and West Palm Beach before wrapping up in Japan.
Also joining Fall Out Boy at select stops are Alkaline Trio, Bring Me the Horizon, New Found Glory, the Academy Is…, Royal & the Serpent, Daisy Grenade, Carr, Games We Play, and Four Year Strong.
Ticket pre-sales for go on sale this Thursday at 10am local time. General tickets will be available for purchase this Friday at 10am local time. For all dates and details, please visitwww.falloutboy.com/tour.
Last Wednesday, Fall Out Boy returned to for a surprise homecoming show at Chicago’s legendary 1,000-capacity Metro which was announced only two days prior and the show immediately sold out. Just down the street from Wrigley Field, the band first played the venue in September 2002.
A pivotal gig that Fall Out Boy‘s Patrick Stump jokingly called back to for the packed crowd two decades later: “Twenty years ago, I told my mom I was going to take a semester off [college] because we were headlining Metro and I wanted to see how that would work out.” Then Stump’s band mate Pete Wentz expressed the band’s enduring relationship with the venue: “Walking up those stairs is the closest thing this band will have to church.”
The show also featured the live public debut of the songs “Love From The Other Side” and “Heartbreak Feels So Good.” Both tracks are from So Much (for) Stardust. The Chicago Sun-Times lauded the two tracks, noting the new material “takes all they’ve learned and accomplished the past 20 years and combines it with their unflinching roots for an ultimate glow-up.”
So Much (Tour) Dust Dates
Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi